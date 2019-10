Lautaro Martinez put in a stellar performance for Inter on Wednesday, though it wasn’t enough to prevent a 2-1 defeat to Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

The Argentine opened the scoring after just three minutes, firing home an angled left-footed drive that stunned the home fans. He would have had two had it not been for an outstanding Marc-Andre ter Stegen save later in the first half, which in hindsight saved the game for Barcelona.