Inter post record revenue for 2018/19

Inter posted record revenue for the 2018/19 season after the club announced their financial results on Monday.

The Nerazzurri finished fourth last season, securing their place in this season’s Champions League, and their latest financial details show things are going well for the club off the field as well.

Turnover increased to €417 million, an increase of 20 percent from the previous year. That figure has also doubled since Suning Group took over at the club in June 2016.

Revenue was boosted by commercial sponsorship, which increased by 9 percent to €138m, and the club’s gate receipts as the Nerazzurri ended the campaign with an average of 61,419 fans.

That figure was good enough for top spot in Italy and fifth in Europe, while also breaking the club’s all-time attendance record.

“Inter’s new era has begun and the club has started an important growth journey to take the club to the top of the industry,” read a statement by President Steven Zhang on the Inter website.

“With efforts of all, we are certain to have laid solid foundations in the past three years, and now the club obtained a higher position in the sports landscape as the company becomes stronger.

“Our on-field results, the investments we have made and the growth of our brand’s value bear witness to how effective our project has been.

“Millions of fans all over the world show their support for Inter and that gives us great motivation to keep working with the aim of being an increasingly innovative, forward-thinking club.”

Although the Nerazzurri registered record revenue, they did announce a loss of €48.8m, which the club attributes to investments made to reinforce the squad.

Inter also announced that they have fulfilled the break-even requirements for the UEFA Settlement Agreement signed in May 2015.