Inter readying summer contract offer for Tottenham defender

Inter are already looking ahead to the summer transfer window and Tottenham’s Jan Vertonghen is someone they’re keen on signing.

The Belgian’s contract is expiring in London, but Spurs have blocked any suggestion of a January exit on a cut-price deal, meaning he’ll depart once the 2019/20 season has come to a close.

According to The Guardian, Inter are one of the frontrunners for his signature and the Serie A side are set to put a three-year deal on the table.

Inter have strengthened their backline considerably in recent seasons, adding Stefan de Vrij and Diego Godin to join Milan Skriniar.

The 32-year-old joined Spurs in 2012 from Ajax.