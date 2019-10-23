Inter v Borussia Dortmund: Official Line-Ups

Inter welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza for their Champions League Group F clash.

Antonio Conte’s men are in need of a win after drawing to Slavia Prague and losing against Barcelona in their previous two matches.

The teams last met in the 1993/94 UEFA Cup quarter-finals, Inter going through thanks to a 3-1 first-leg success in Germany in which Wim Jonk scored twice.

Inter: Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Barella, Asamoah; Lukaku, Lautaro

Dortmund: Birki; Akanji, Weigl, Hummels; Hakimi, Delaney, Witsel, Schulz; Sancho, Hazard, Brandt