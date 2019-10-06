Inter v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Serie A’s top two clash as Inter welcome Juventus to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza for a mouthwatering clash between the only undefeated side’s in the division.

History doesn’t bode well for the Nerazzurri, as they have won only one of their last 13 Serie A meetings against Juventus.

Of course the added spice now is that Inter are coached by former Juventus boss and player Antonio Conte.

Inter: Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; D’Ambrosio, Barella, Brozovic, Sensi, Asamoah; Lautaro, Lukaku

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Ronaldo