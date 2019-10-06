Inter v Juventus: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Inter host Juventus in Serie A’s standout fixture of matchday seven as they clash at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday night at 20:45.

Probable Formations

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Godin, de Vrij, Skriniar; D’Ambrosio, Barella, Brozovic, Sensi, Asamoah; Lautaro, Lukaku.

Suspended: Sanchez.

Juventus (4-3-1-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Ramsey; Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Unavailable: Danilo, De Sciglio, Chiellini, Douglas Costa.

Key Statistics

– Inter have won only one of their last 13 Serie A meetings against Juventus (D5 L7), a 2-1 win in September 2016 under Frank de Boer.

– Juventus have won more Serie A matches against Inter than any other opponent, winning 82 of their 172 such meetings (D44 L46).

– Inter have won more home top-flight games against Juventus (35/86) and scored more home goals against them (134) than any other club has managed on home soil against the Old Lady.

– Inter have won each of their first six Serie A games this season: only in the 1966/67 campaign had they previously achieved this feat (they also won the seventh match).

– After having gone winless in four home games in a row (D3 L1), Inter have won each of their last five Serie A home matches, conceding only one goal in the process.

– With 2004/05 and 2005/06 the only exceptions, in 16 of the 18 seasons in which Juventus have won at least five of their first six Serie A games, they have eventually lifted the trophy.

– Neither Juventus nor Inter have scored in the opening 15 minutes of play in Serie A this season – meanwhile, the Nerazzurri are the only team yet to concede a single goal in the first half of matches in the competition so far.

– Inter coach Antonio Conte remained unbeaten in his first Serie A campaign with Juventus (W23 D15). He lost his first league game as their coach in his 49th match with them – doing so against Inter (1-3 in November 2012).

– Inter striker Romelu Lukaku has played just one game against Juventus, a home Champions League meeting for Manchester United last season: he attempted only one shot in 90 minutes.

– Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo has found the net in both of his first two Serie A games at San Siro: in the three points for a win era, only Andriy Shevchenko scored in his three such meetings in the competition.