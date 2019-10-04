Inter v Juventus set for Serie A revenue record

Sunday’s highly anticipated Derby d’Italia clash between Inter and Juventus looks set to become Serie A’s highest-grossing match.

The two clubs currently sit atop the standings after six matches, with the Nerazzurri holding a slight two-point advantage over the Bianconeri.

All eyes will be on the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, with La Gazzetta dello Sport reporting over 75,000 fans will be in attendance for the match.

As a result the 236th meeting between the two clubs is expected to generate more than €6.5 million in gate receipts, breaking the all-time high for a match played in Italy – Serie A or Champions League.

Over 100 nationalities will be represented in the stands, along with over 500 fan clubs given that 20 percent of tickets have been bought by fans from abroad.

Lastly, over 40 broadcasters will show the match in over 200 countries, making this Sunday’s Derby d’Italia a truly record-breaking encounter.