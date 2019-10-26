Inter v Parma: Official Line-Ups

Inter welcome Parma to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza for their Round 9 Serie A fixture.

Only three of the last 20 Serie A encounters between Inter and Parma have ended level, with 11 wins for the Nerazzurri during that period.

While Parma have only won two of their last 25 Serie A away games against Inter, and this season the Nerazzurri have won seven of their eight top flight games.

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, Godin, Bastoni; Candreva, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Barella, Biraghi; R. Lukaku, Lautaro

Parma: Sepe; Darmian, Iacoponi, Dermaku, Gagliolo; Kucka, Scozzarella, Hernani; Kulusevski, Gervinho, Karamoh