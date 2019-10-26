Inter v Parma: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Inter aim to build on their impressive midweek Champions League win when they welcome Parma to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday evening (18:00) in Serie A action.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Godin, Ranocchia, Skriniar; Lazaro, Barella, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Biraghi; Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez.

Unavailable: Sanchez, D’Ambrosio, Sensi.

Parma (4-3-3): Sepe; Darmian, Iacoponi, Gagliolo, Pezzella G.; Kucka, Scozzarella, Barillà; Kulusevski, Gervinho, Sprocati.

Unavailable: Grassi, Bruno Alves, Inglese, Cornelius.

KEY STATISTICS

– Only three of the last 20 Serie A encounters between Inter and Parma have ended level: 11 wins for the Nerazzurri during this period (L6).

– Parma have only won two of their last 25 Serie A away games against Inter (D8 L15), including the most recent one: a 1-0 victory in September 2018.

– Inter have won seven of their eight Serie A games this season, their joint-best haul at this stage of the competition.

– Inter lost their last Serie A home game, having won the previous five: they last lost back to back league matches on home soil in May 2018.

– Parma have already scored 13 goals in Serie A this season: the last time the Gialloblù scored more across their opening eight Serie A games of a campaign came back in 2003/04 (16).

– Parma have failed to score in back to back Serie A away games for the first time since their return to the top-flight last term.

– No Serie A side has scored more first half goals than Inter this season (11 – level with Atalanta).

– Romelu Lukaku has scored five goals in his first eight Serie A games for Inter: since 1994/95, only three players have scored more in their first eight league games with the Nerazzurri: Ronaldo, Milito and Branca (six each).

– Parma’s Dejan Kulusevski (25/04/2000) is the youngest player across the top five European leagues to have provided at least five assists this season. Indeed, only Kevin De Bruyne (eight) and Islam Slimani (six) provided more assists than him.

– Parma striker Gervinho has scored one Serie A goal against Inter (with Roma in 2014). However, the Giuseppe Meazza is the stadium in which he has played the most games without scoring in the competition (seven matches).