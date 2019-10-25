Inzaghi has a big decision to make on Lazio’s Europa League fate

Stick or twist.

That’s the decision in front of Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi when it comes to the Europa League and he has two weeks to make it following Thursday night’s defeat in Glasgow.

Despite picking a weakened side against Celtic, the Aquile could still count themselves unfortunate to come away with a defeat, having brought two stunning saves out of opposing goalkeeper Fraser Forster and hit the post when 1-0 up.

But their defending for both goals, in particular the winner from Christopher Jullien, was pitiful and punished as it should be at this level of competition.

It all adds up to a big problem for the Lazio boss, who has watched his team perform reasonably in the competition this season, albeit with little to show for it.

They have lost both away fixtures to start a continental campaign for the first time in almost two decades, while Ryan Christie’s strike in Scotland meant Lazio have now conceded in a record 13 straight European games.

Perhaps most worryingly though, they have lost six points from a winning position in this season’s Europa League, more than any other side in the competition.

At the halfway point of the tournament, it is now time to decide whether the club want the headache of the competition after Christmas or would prefer to focus their attention solely on domestic duty.

They are by no means out of things and given the quality at their disposal, are more than capable of reaching a final group tally of 10 points, which could be enough for progression.

But Inzaghi left some big hitters, chief among them star striker Ciro Immobile, out of his side at Parkhead and watched his side be punished for his shuffling of the pack.

This is a competition that has been kind to them in recent years but this time around, the Biancocelesti are giving off the sense that they are unsure whether to go all in or turn their attention entirely to Serie A.

With several other sides outside the top two also struggling this year, there is a very decent chance they could finally secure a top four finish and the Champions League prize that comes with it.

But Inzaghi must first decide whether he wants to go for it and bring his side back into qualification contention when they host Celtic in Rome or opt out of a Europa League run for the greater good.

A win against the Scottish champions will bring them back into the picture in a big way if he utilises his biggest hitters.

If not, the rest of Italian football can prepare themselves for an Aquile onslaught.