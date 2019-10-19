Inzaghi: I would have replaced entire Lazio team at half time if I could

Simone Inzaghi would have happily substituted his entire team at half time after Lazio’s dismal first half performance in Saturday’s thrilling 3-3 draw with Atalanta.

The visitors dominated before the break, taking a 3-0 lead by half time and running the hosts ragged before they were booed off by their own fans.

Inzaghi reacted by bringing on Danilo Cataldi and Patric for Marco Parolo and Adam Marusic at the interval and his side went on to perform a remarkable turnaround to clinch a point.

“I told them that we had done the exact opposite of what we’d prepared,” Inzaghi said when asked what he told his players at half time.

“I would have replaced all of them, but then I decided to take off Parolo and Marusic to give us more aggression. The guys did well to have such a great reaction.

“I was confident, we had prepared the game as we should’ve done. Sometimes games are unpredictable.

“I’m sorry because we rarely get our approach wrong. If you surrender the pitch to Atalanta, they will give you problems.

“I was disappointed about the attitude shown by the team, because this is how you win or lose a match.”