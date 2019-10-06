Inzaghi: Mihajlovic’s return was the best thing about Lazio’s draw with Bologna

Simeone Inzaghi was delighted to see his opposite number Sinisa Mihajlovic return to the Bologna bench as his Lazio side drew 2-2 at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara on Sunday.

Mihajlovic was given clearance from the hospital earlier on Sunday morning to attend the game and take his place on the bench, which helped the Rossoblu to lift their spirits and put in a spirited performance against the Champions League hopefuls from the capital.

“It was the best thing about the day,” Inzaghi said at his post-match press conference.

“I didn’t expect it and it was all very exciting. We couldn’t huge one another, but it felt as though we had.

“I know that Sinisa will come through this battle.”

Lazio were dominated by the Rossoblu in the first half and fell behind twice, but their second half showing was better even after Lucas Leiva was dismissed on the hour mark.

“We had to defend better,” Inzaghi explained.

“They did well but we have to look at those two goals.

“This mini cycle of games ends with us having given some great performances but we’re not happy that the number of points we’ve collected reflects the level we’ve shown.”

Joaquin Correa missed a couple of chances to win the game late on, most notably firing his 88th-minute penalty off the crossbar.

“Immobile is our penalty taker but when he’s not on the pitch there are three players who can take them,” he responded when asked if Correa should have taken the kick.

“Correa took responsibility this time. He wanted to take it and I let him.

“He is one of our penalty takers and he’s shown me in training that he can score them.”