Roberto Mancini’s Italy side sealed a ninth straight win beating Liechtenstein 5-0 in Vaduz in Euro 2020 qualifying on Tuesday night.

Federico Bernardeschi’s opener was the only goal of a rain-soaked first half. After the interval, an Andrea Belotti brace, and one each for Alessio Romagnoli then Stephan El Shaarawy put the polish on a convincing performance.