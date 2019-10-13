Italy record-breakers cast aside shadow of Russia 2018 – and even that green shirt

It may not have been the most convincing performance of Roberto Mancini’s reign as Italy coach, but the 2-0 win over Greece on Saturday revealed some very convincing statistics.

The numbers relating to their qualification to Euro 2020, which is now assured, are undeniably impressive.

Seven games, seven wins. Twenty goals scored. Three conceded.

In terms of putting the ball in the net, a 20-goal haul is the most the Azzurri have ever mustered by this stage of a qualification campaign. The mathematicians among you may have already realised that works out just short of three goals per game. Not bad.

Achieving qualification with three games to spare is another record, but the biggest one could be yet to come in Liechtenstein on Tuesday night.

Italy are now on an eight-match winning run in all competitions and if they see off the bottom-feeders of Group J next week, Mancini will equal Vittorio Pozzo’s all-time record of nine consecutive victories from 1938/39.

Take what you will from these figures, but one thing’s for sure, Mancini has helped the national team turn a corner.

He has navigated them away from the darkness of the botched Russia 2018 campaign, from the post-Gian Piero Ventura fury, and towards a hopeful future.

His team are winning games – even when they’re not at their best – they’re scoring goals, they’re keeping it tight at the back, they have an identifiable (and attractive) style of play, and youth is being given a chance on a regular basis.

If it wasn’t for that green shirt, Azzurri fans would be pretty content around now.

Possession for possession’s sake

Mancini deserves great praise for the way he has guided this team through qualifying, but there is no denying that they still are far from the finished article.

The biggest concern to come from Saturday’s showing was the first half display, when the Azzurri players were confounded by a well-drilled Greek side and couldn’t find any way through.

At half time, Italy had 72 percent possession but were yet to muster a single shot on target.

It was encouraging that they created more after the break, presumably after some pointers from their coach, but the lack of answers the tried and tested combination of Marco Verratti, Jorginho and Nicolo Barella were able to produce up until that point was concerning.

Given that Mancini is yet to settle on a first-choice striker, and the wide positions are also chopping and changing regularly, he needs his technically gifted midfield trio to offer more in a creative sense and put the opposition under pressure rather than being content with keeping the ball.

After all, far bigger tests than Greece – and the rest of the Group J contestants – are to come next summer.