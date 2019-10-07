Italy to wear green kit against Greece

Italy will wear a new commemorative green kit for their Euro 2020 qualifying match against Greece this Saturday.

The new jersey, dubbed the ‘Renaissance’ strip, will be used to recognize the growing number of young players coming through the national team in recent years under coach Roberto Mancini.

That youth movement is evident in the latest side, as 12 players 25 and under have been named to the setup.

It’s also a call back to the Azzurri’s 2-0 victory over Argentina at the Stadio Olimpico back in 1954, the only time they’ve previously worn a green kit.

Back then Italy youth teams wore green as their home kit, as the Azzurri blue was a privilege reserved for the senior side.

The new kit boasts a graphic inspired by the Renaissance which celebrates the past, present and future of Italian culture.

The badge and Puma logo are coloured gold, while a blue collar and cuffs finish it off.

Italy will no doubt be hoping to replicate the result from when they first wore green, as a positive result against Greece on Saturday would secure their place in Euro 2020.

Images courtesy of figc.it