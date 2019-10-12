Italy v Greece: Official Line-ups

Italy can book their place at Euro 2020 with three points on Saturday as they welcome Greece to the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Roberto Mancini’s side have registered a perfect 18 points from six matches in Group J action, and they know that another victory will be enough to seal their place in next summer’s tournament.

As for Greece they need a win to keep their ever-diminishing hopes of qualification alive, as they enter Saturday’s match seven points back of Finland for second.

Italy: Donnarumma; D’Ambrosio, Bonucci, Acerbi, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne.

Greece: Paschalakis; Bakakis, Chatzidiakos, Siovas, Stafylidis; Zeca, Kourbelis, Bouchalakis; Bakasetas; Limnios, Koulouris.