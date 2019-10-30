Joao Pedro stars as Cagliari comeback against Bologna

SARDEGNA ARENA (Cagliari) – Cagliari came from behind to defeat Bologna 3-2 at the Sardegna Arena on Wednesday evening, thanks to a couple of Joao Pedro goals and one from strike partner Giovanni Simeone.

Bologna took the lead thanks to a Federico Santander penalty in the first half, but the Casteddu fought back thanks to a well-taken brace from Joao Pedro and a superb Simeone finish before a stoppage-time own goal provided consolation for the visitors.

The Rossoblu took the lead after Joao Pedro brought down Roberto Soriano in the box, resulting in a spot-kick which was calmly converted by Federico Santander under the Curva Nord, much to the dismay of the home fans.

Cagliari Captain Nainggolan was industrious as always alongside Marko Rog in the centre of the park, and forward Giovanni Simeone had a couple of speculative efforts whistle narrowly wide of the upright as they searched for an equaliser.

Rolando Maran’s side came closest to a first half leveller when Paolo Farago somehow managed to put the ball wide of an empty goal after confusion in the penalty area following a corner, which resulted in Lukasz Skorupski sprawled out on the turf with his goal left unprotected.

The home side went in a goal down at the break despite their best efforts to level the game, despite mustering enough chances to warrant going in level.

But the second half began exactly as the home side would have wished with Joao Pedro tucking away an equaliser immediately after the restart, the forward reacted smartly to control a low cross from Luca Pellegrini, swivelling and shooting in one swift movement.

The away side had the ball in the net once more after Ladislav Krejci found himself with space in the box, having been enough time to put a deflected effort past Robin Olsen, only for it to be disallowed for offside.

The hosts took the lead through when one summer signing combined with another as Simeone raced onto a fine Nainggolan ball before lofting the ball wonderfully over the onrushing Skorupski, leaving the keeper with no chance.

The Brazilian forward netted his second of the game as the game as the game came to an end, firing in a left footed shot from inside the area and in doing so capping off a fantastic comeback by his side.

Bologna pulled another one back in stoppage time when Farago turned the ball past his own keeper following a corner, capping off a rather lacklustre personal performance on a night he’ll certainly want to forget.