Jorginho’s agent: The desire to return to Serie A is always there

Jorginho’s agent refused to rule out a return to Serie A for the Italy and Chelsea midfielder.

The Italian international, who scored the opener as the Azzurri beat Greece to seal European Championship qualification on Saturday evening, left Napoli to follow Maurizio Sarri to London in 2018 and has since become a key player at Stamford Bridge.

“Playing at Chelsea has helped him a lot because the football is very intense,” Joao Santos said.

“He’s learned a lot under Sarri and now with [Frank] Lampard.

“In football everything is possible, and the desire to return is always there.

“With the experience he’s gained in the Premier League he could make a big contribution in Serie A. There are two or three players at which he could play and fight for the Scudetto.”