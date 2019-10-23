Juventus’ best summer move could be holding onto Dybala

Statistics often don’t tell the whole story, but they do show that Juventus completely dominated Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday night.

The Bianconeri had 77 percent possession, 19 shots on goal to Lokomotive’s three, tried 35 crosses to three, and broke a Champions League record in spending the most time in the opposition half.

Yet, they were 13 minutes away from a shock defeat and one which would have put them in a lot of difficultly going into the final three Group D matches.

Then came a jewel, a little Argentine, who looked to be on his way out of the Allianz Stadium in the summer, to score a brilliant equaliser before showing off his attacking prowess to bag the winner two minutes later.

As you would expect, the Bianconeri fans went wild and relief washed over the Allianz Stadium as Juventus got the three points to keep pace with Atletico Madrid.

Lokomotiv Moscow defender Benedikt Howedes summed it up perfectly: “We lost the game because of two good individual moments from Paulo [Dybala] and in the end that makes the difference.”

He did indeed make the difference as he has did against Inter when he got the early opener at the Stadio Meazza against the team that look to be Juventus’ main Scudetto rivals.

It’s almost been a journey of redemption for the striker, who struggled with Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Juventus, finding himself on the sidelines more often than not, and a measly return of five Serie A goals in 2018/19 was testament to that.

Now under Maurizio Sarri, Dybala is almost reborn. He has found a space behind, or beside Ronaldo, he is allowed to take more risks and it is paying dividends with a series of good performances so far this season.

And to think Juventus we’re going to get rid of him.