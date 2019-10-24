Juventus handed financial boost by Jeep

Juventus have been handed a significant financial boost from sponsor Jeep, with the Bianconeri now set to earn €42 million a year from the deal.

The initial agreement between the two parties was for €17m a season, with the new deal seeing the Old Lady take home an additional €25m.

“It is announced that, due to the excellent sport performances achieved in recent years by the first team which contributed to the Club’s improved UEFA ranking, and due to the increased Juventus brand awareness at a worldwide level, Juventus Football Club S.p.A. and FCA Italy S.p.A. agreed to increase the yearly fixed Jeep sponsorship consideration by € 25 million for 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 football seasons, including of certain additional sponsorship rights,” read a statement on the Juventus website.

“The other provisions set out in the sponsorship agreement executed in April 2012 and in force until 30 June 2021 remain unchanged.”

Jeep, which is owned by FIAT Chrysler Automobiles which in turn is run by Exor, Juve’s majority shareholder, became the Bianconeri’s shirt sponsor in 2012.