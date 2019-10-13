Juventus join pursuit of Tottenham playmaker

Juventus are working on making a move for Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen.

The Dane is expected to leave London either in January or next summer, when his contract will come to and end.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with signing the playmaker, as have Bayern Munich, but Il Corriere di Torino have reported that the Bianconeri are plotting their own bid.

Juventus want Eriksen to arrive next summer, as finding space for him in their current squad would be almost impossible.

Eriksen will be able to hold talks with other clubs from January 1 in order to agree terms ahead of a free transfer in the summer.