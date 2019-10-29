Juventus plan Tottenham raid

Christian Eriksen isn’t the only Tottenham player wanted by Juventus and the Italian champions are plotting moves for another pair from north London.

Both Toby Alderweireld and Heung-min Son are players that La Vecchia Signora are keen on making moves for, while they’re also showing an interest in trying to sign Mohamed Salah from Liverpool.

Tuttosport have acknowledged that the Egyptian’s arrival is unlikely though due to the complications they’d face in negotiations with the Reds, leaving Son as a more viable option in attack.

Similarly to Eriksen, Alderwiereld’s contract is currently running down, which the Bianconeri are keeping a close watch on.

The Danish midfielder isn’t their priority in midfield though and much like as with Real Madrid he’s seen as a backup option behind Paul Pogba.