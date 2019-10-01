Juventus player ratings: Higuain shows class to sink Bayer Leverkusen

Gonzalo Higuain set Juventus on their way to a 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday with a fine performance.

The Argentina striker broke the deadlock with a well taken goal from the edge of the box, turning and rifling into the bottom corner, before laying on a second for Federico Bernardeschi in the second half.

After a frustrating evening, Cristiano Ronaldo sealed a resounding victory as he slotted home Paulo Dybala’s smart through-ball to equal Raul’s record of scoring against 33 different opponents in the Champions League.