A last-minute penalty won and converted by Cristiano Ronaldo gave Juventus a 2–1 win over Genoa that takes the Bianconeri back to the top of Serie A despite a largely listless performance.

The home side went ahead in the first half after Leonardo Bonucci headed in a Rodrigo Bentancur corner, but were quickly pegged back by a Christian Kouame strike before half time.

It then took the champions until the 94th minute to find a winner despite playing up a man for almost the entire second half.