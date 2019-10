Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain was the Bianconeri hero once again at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, as a late second-half strike secured a vital win over Serie A challengers Inter on Sunday night.

The reigning champions had taken a fourth minute lead through Paulo Dybala, but after Lautaro Martinez had equalised from the penalty spot before half-time it was left for their countryman to end the hosts unbeaten start to the campaign.