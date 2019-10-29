Juventus to sign ‘new Di Maria’ in January

Juventus will sign Argentine starlet Matias Soule from Velez Sarsfield in January and he has already earned comparisons with his compatriot Angel Di Maria.

The 16-year-old forward is already featuring in the Argentinian international youth teams and both La Vecchia Signora as well as the player were able to get through all the bureaucratic issues regarding his transfer.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that Juventus gained the approval of FIFA to give Soule his first professional contract and his mother has obtained an Italian passport which will make the family’s move to Turin smoother.

Left-footed like Di Maria, the Argentinian youngster is more slender than his experienced compatriot and he is still raw technically, but Bianconeri sporting director Fabio Paratici helped the Italian giants beat the interest of other European rivals after seeking the approval of his family.