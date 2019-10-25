Juventus struggle without Cristiano Ronaldo as star ruled out for Lecce clash

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of the Juventus squad for their match against Lecce on Saturday, opening the door for the Salentini given the struggles of the Bianconeri without their star.

The Portuguese forward has only missed nine matches for the Old Lady since making his high-profile move from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018.

Juve’s results without Ronaldo have been a mixed bag, as they’ve tasted defeat in three of those fixtures.

Under the tutelage of Massimiliano Allegri last season, the Bianconeri registered four defeats in 28 matches. However, three of those defeats came with the 34-year-old on the bench.

Genoa and SPAL picked up surprise victories during the course of the season with Ronaldo on the bench, with the final defeat coming against Sampdoria on the final day of the season.

The other six matches without Ronaldo saw Juventus pick up victories against Udinese, Empoli, Cagliari, AC Milan and Young Boys in the Champions League last season, along with a 2-1 victory over Brescia in the current campaign.