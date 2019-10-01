Juventus v Bayer Leverkusen: Official Line-Ups

Juventus welcome Bayer Leverkusen to the Allianz Stadium for Matchday 2 in the Champions League.

The Bianconeri let a two-goal lead slip away at Atletico Madrid on the opening matchday, while Leverkusen lost at home to Lokomotiv Moscow.

The pair have only met twice before in the second group stage of the 2001/02 Champions League, when David Trezeguet, Alessandro Del Piero and Igor Tudor helped Juve to a 4-0 victory in Turin, but Leverkusen turned the tables with a 3-1 home win thanks to a penalty from goalkeeper Hans-Jorg Butt, plus goals from Thomas Brdaric and Marko Babic.

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Higuain, Ronaldo

Leverkusen: Hradecky; Weiser, Tah, S.Bender, Wendell; Havertz, Aranguiz, Baumgartlinger, Demirbay; Alario, Volland.