Juventus v Bologna: Official Line-Ups

Juventus welcome Bologna to the Allianz Stadium on Saturday evening as they return to Serie A action following the International break.

The last time Juventus lost to Bologna in Serie A was back in February 2011 when Alberto Malesani was in charge, and this is the only time the Bianconeri have been beaten by the Rossoblu in the last 31 attempts.

Furthermore, Juve are unbeaten in their last 24 Serie A home games, the longest current run among the teams in the top flight this season.

Juventus: Buffon; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Rabiot; Bernardeschi; Cristiano Ronaldo, Higuain

Bologna: Skorupski; Mbaye, Bani, Danilo, Krejci; Poli, Svanberg; Orsolini, Soriano, Sansone; Palacio