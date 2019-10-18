Juventus v Bologna: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

After returning to the top of the table prior to the international break, Juventus will be aiming to stay there when they take on Bologna at home on Saturday night (20:45).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Juventus (4-3-1-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi; Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Unavailable: Chiellini, Pjaca.

Bologna (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; Mbaye, Danilo, Bani, Dijks; Poli, Dzemaili; Orsolini, Soriano, Sansone; Palacio.

Unavailable: Medel, Tomiyasu, Destro.

KEY STATISTICS

– Juventus have only lost one of their 31 Serie A meetings against Bologna in the 21st century (W22 D8), a 2-0 defeat in February 2011, with Alberto Malesani in charge of the Rossoblu.

– Among the teams they have faced more than 25 times away from home in Serie A, Juventus are the side against which Bologna have recorded the lowest winning percentage on the road (7% – 5/72).

– Juventus are unbeaten in their last 24 Serie A home games, the longest current run among the teams in the league this season – Lazio have the second longest with four.

– After having won two of their first three league games this season (D1), Bologna have earned just two points from their last four matches – they last failed to win in five games in a row in January 2019.

– Bologna have only won one of their last eight Serie A away games (D4 L3), after having won two of the previous four (L2).

– No side has conceded fewer shots on target than Bologna in Serie A this season (21) – Juventus have conceded 24.

– Maurizio Sarri has won seven of his first nine games in charge of Juventus in all competitions (D2); among all Juventus coaches since the start of a season, only Carlo Carcano in 1930 and Rino Marchesi in 1986 won more of their first nine with the club (eight).

– Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira scored on his Serie A debut against Bologna, in October 2015.

– Paulo Dybala has scored six Serie A goals against Bologna for Juventus: since he joined the Bianconeri against no other side has he scored more goals in the top-flight.

– Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski played his very first Serie A game against Juventus, in May 2014 for Roma. Against the Bianconeri, he has made the most saves in the Italian top-flight (36 saves from 52 shots on target faced).