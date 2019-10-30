Juventus v Genoa: Official Line-Ups

Juventus welcome Genoa to the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday evening for their Round 10 Serie A clash.

The most recent match between the two sides ended in a 2-0 victory for the Grifone in March 2019, though the Ligurian side haven’t won two consecutive games against the Bianconeri since 1991, and they have only emerged victorious in two of their 52 matches when facing Juventus in Turin.

In addition, Genoa are yet to win away from home this season, and have conceded most goal in Serie A so far in the 2019/20 campaign.

Juventus: Buffon; Cuadrado, Bonucci, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Bentancur, Matuidi; Bernardeschi; Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo

Genoa: Radu; Ghiglione, Romero, Zapata, Ankersen; Schone, Cassata; Pandev, Agudelo, Kouame; Pinamonti