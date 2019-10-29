Juventus v Genoa: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Juventus aim to bounce back from their surprise slip away to Lecce last time out when they welcome Thiago Motta’s Genoa to Turin on Wednesday night (21:00 kick off).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Danilo, Demiral, de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Bentancur, Matuidi; Bernardeschi; Ronaldo, Dybala.

Unavailable: Douglas Costa, Chiellini, Perin, Pjaca, Ramsey, Pjanic.

Genoa (4-3-3): Radu; Ghiglione, Romero, Zapata, Barreca; Schone, Cassata, Radovanovic; Kouamè, Pinamonti, Gumus.

Unavailable: Sturaro, Criscito, Favilli, Pajac.

KEY STATISTICS

– The last time Genoa won two consecutive Serie A games against Juventus was back in 1991 – they won their most recent match against the Bianconeri, 2-0 in March 2019.

– Genoa have won only two of their 52 away Serie A matches against Juventus (4%) – their lowest such win rate among teams they’ve faced at least 13 times on the road in the top-flight.

– Juventus have only lost two of their last 29 Serie A games played on Wednesday, one of those came against Genoa (1-0 in October 2014 with Luca Antonini goal in injury time).

– Genoa are the only team yet to win away from home in Serie A since February 2019 (D6 L7).

– Genoa have conceded the most goals in this current Serie A campaign (21) – a negative record for the Grifone after nine games in the top flight.

– No team has scored with more different substitutes than Genoa (four) in the top five European leagues in 2019/20.

– Juventus are one of only three undefeated teams in the top five European Leagues this season, alongside Liverpool and Wolfsburg.

– Juventus have only won one of their last four Serie A games against Genoa, while they were top of the league coming into that matchday: 4-0 in April 2017 (D1 L1).

– Goran Pandev has had a hand in nine goals in the top-flight against Juventus (six goals and three assists), more than he has against any other side in the competition.

– Gonzalo Higuain has played more Serie A minutes against Genoa without scoring while playing for Juventus (307) than he has against any other side.