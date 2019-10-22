Juventus v Lokomotiv Moscow: Official Line-Ups

Juventus welcome Lokomotiv Moscow to the Allianz Stadium for their Champions League Group D clash.

Currently the Bianconeri are top of the Group D alongside Atletico Madrid, and are one point ahead of their Russian opponents.

Juventus have won both previous fixtures between the sides without conceding, coming out 4-0 aggregate victors in the 1993/94 UEFA Cup first round.

Juventus: Szczesny; Alex Sandro, Bonucci, De Ligt, Cuadrado; Pjanic, Khedira, Bentancur, Matuidi; Dybala, Ronaldo

Lokomotiv: Guilherme; Idowu, Howedes, Corluka, Ignatyev; Miranchuk, Krychowiak, Murilo, Barinov, Joao Mario; Eder