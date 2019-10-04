Kean and Cutrone included in Italy Under-21 side

Italy Under-21 coach Paolo Niccolate has named 23 players to his latest squad, with Everton striker Moise Kean and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Patrick Cutrone part of the side.

The Azzurrini got their UEFA Euro 2021 qualifying campaign off to a perfect start thanks to a 5-0 victory over Luxembourg on September 10, and they will look to continue their strong form against the Republic of Ireland and Armenia on October 10 and 14.

There is a strong English presence in the team, as both Kean and Cutrone have been included in the side.

After being called up to the senior team in September, both Luca Pellegrini and Sandro Tonali return to the Under-21 setup.

Goalkeepers: Marco Carnesecchi (Trapani), Mattia Del Favero (Piacenza), Alessandro Plizzari (Livorno)

Defenders: Claud Adjapong (Verona), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Enrico Delprato (Livorno), Matteo Gabbia (Milan), Riccardo Marchizza (Spezia), Luca Pellegrini (Cagliari), Luca Ranieri (Fiorentina), Marco Sala (Virtus Entella)

Midfielders: Marco Carraro (Perugia), Davide Frattesi (Empoli), Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo), Giulio Maggiore (Spezia), Fabio Maistro (Salernitana), Sandro Tonali (Brescia), Niccolò Zanellato (Crotone)

Forwards: Patrick Cutrone (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Moise Kean (Everton), Andrea Pinamonti (Genoa), Gianluca Scamacca (Ascoli), Riccardo Sottil (Fiorentina)