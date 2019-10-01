Kulusevski key again but Parma need a partner for Bruno Alves

STADIO ENNIO TARDINI (PARMA) – Parma sealed back-to-back wins in Serie A for the first time since last November with their dramatic win over Torino on Monday evening.

Roberto Inglese arrived late to grab an 88th-minute winner after being left out of the starting XI by Roberto D’Aversa, putting his midweek penalty miss behind him.

It was a game that had it all – five goals, five different scorers, two red cards, two VAR-assisted penalties awarded, one penalty saved, the leadership changed twice, a first-minute goal and an – almost – last-minute goal but some things still stood out in the chaos.

There was more late drama at the Tardini this evening as Bobby English arrived late for Parma as they broke ten-man Torino’s resistance.@ConJClancy was there to see it for #FIFattheGames. Report ? https://t.co/d2p8wXfC2r#ParmaTorino #SerieA pic.twitter.com/jqO6BJchSu — ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) September 30, 2019

More gems from the golden boy



Dejan Kulusevski got his first Serie A goal and based on his performances for the Crociati this season it’s no more than he deserves. The goal itself won’t be one of his best, but he’s off the mark now and more will surely follow.

He won the penalty that Gervinho missed after Gleison Bremer handled his long-range effort and the 19-year-old went on to assist Andreas Cornelius’ leveller with a perfect through pass on the stroke of half time which marked his third assist of the season.

Now directly involved in four goals this season – three assists and one goal – the Swede is the youngest player in Europe’s top five leagues to have had a hand in at least that many in 2019/20.

Kulusevski also became the youngest player to score in Serie A this season, as well as being Parma’s youngest scorer since Jose Mauri netter in September 2014.

Bruno needs help



Alessandro Bastoni returned to Inter this past summer after his loan in Emilia-Romagna ended and it left captain Bruno Alves without a proper partner at the heart of Parma’s backline.

Simone Iacoponi has been playing in the central-defensive pairing, but it’s clear that he’s not up to the level that Bastoni was last year, made worse by Riccardo Gagliolo not being the most impressive of left-backs on the Portuguese’s other side.

The 37-year-old is an excellent organiser on the pitch, but he can’t keep doing everything himself and a better centre back needs to be signed in January to accompany him.

Gervinho frustrates again



He was involved with two assists, but Gervinho continued to be a frustrating presence for the Gialloblu.

The Ivorian missed a penalty, drew the frustration of the Tardini at times and generally avoided passing to better-placed teammates in order to run with the ball himself.

It can’t be argued that Gervinho can offer a lot to this Parma team, but D’Aversa needs to find a way to rid him of his selfishness, or for him to at least show a little more willingness to acknowledge that he’s part of a team.