Lampard wants Giroud at Chelsea as Inter watch on

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has made it clear he wants Olivier Giroud to stay at the English club despite rumours of a January move.

The Frenchman has featured in just 100 Premier League minutes so far this campaign, and with no goals to his name, there are growing reports he wants out with Inter a possible landing spot after Alexis Sanchez’s recent ankle injury.

Lampard stated he wants Giroud to stick around past the January transfer window, though he understands why he’s unhappy with his lack of playing time.

‘I had a good chat with Oli before he went away and I always respect all the players, but particularly the players of that age of low 30s,’ Lampard said. ‘I love his professionalism.

“He was bang on when he spoke to me and with his quotes [regarding a move in January] when he was away with France. ‘He shouldn’t be happy and accept not playing.

“That’s what good players do. I think, as I said to Oli, he will get his games and be a big influence for us.”

Inter have turned to 17-year-old Sebastiano Esposito to fill the void left behind by Sanchez, joining Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez and Matteo Politano in the Nerazzurri attack.