Last minute goal gives Lecce draw against AC Milan

Stefano Pioli’s reign as AC Milan boss got off to a disastrous stat as his side were twice pegged back by Lecce, as a 92nd minute Marco Calderoni goal earned the Giallorossi a 2-2 draw at the Stadio San Siro.

Despite a chorus of boos when his name was read out pre-match, Hakan Calhanoglu opened the scoring for Milan. However, Khouma Babacar levelled just after the hour mark, slotting home the rebound after his penalty was saved.

The Rossoneri No.10 showed great composure to set up Krzysztof Piatek, who was dropped from the starting XI, for what looked like the eventual winner with nine minutes left.

However, Milan sat back and invited Lecce forward, and in the second minute of time added on, Calderoni rifled the ball into the net.

The result leaves Milan with just one win in their last five matches, and now sit 12th in the Serie A table.

A rejuvenated Milan side went for Lecce from the off but a combination of Gabriel and the Giallorossi backline denied Stefano Pioli’s men.

The goal did come midway through the first half as Lucas Biglia launched a ball towards Calhanoglu in the penalty area, the Turk managed to find space and rifled the ball into the top corner at the near post.

Suso had a go from range but his effort was saved by Gabriel, though there were mistakes aplenty for both teams in a very scrappy opening 45 minutes.

Lecce were awarded a penalty after Andrea Conti handled in the box. Babacar’s spot kick Gianluigi Donnarumma, but the Senegalese striker fired in the rebound.

With just nine minutes left Milan got themselves back in front when Piatek got on the end of a Calhanoglu cutback and side-footed into the empty net, sending the San Siro wild.

Milan were laborious and lacking in imagination throughout, then in the 92nd minute Calderoni blasted into Donnarumma’s far left corner from the edge of the area to grab a point for Lecce at the death.