Statistics present Pioli with positivity after AC Milan debut

AC Milan drew 2-2 against Lecce in Serie A on Sunday evening in Stefano Pioli’s debut as Rossoneri coach but he may take solace from the statistics to come from the game.

The 54-year-old replaced Marco Giampaolo as Diavolo tactician after he had lost four out of seven league games and the former Fiorentina coach seems to have already improved the team offensively.

AC Milan scored two goals which, as reported by Corriere della Sera, took their season tally to eight and the average to a goal a game.

They also had six shots in the first 15 minutes of the match, in the other Serie A fixtures there were eight in the same time frame; and 12 shots for the whole game, which they hadn’t done this season until now.

The Rossoneri are currently equal 10th in the league with Torino and Udinese on 10 points after eight rounds.