Lautaro agent states new Inter contract on the horizon

Despite repeated reports linking him with a move to Barcelona, the agent of Lautaro Martinez insists his client will soon sign a new deal with Inter.

The Argentine has three goals in nine matches so far this season at club level to go along with several impressive outings with his national team.

As a result Barcelona are reportedly keen to land Lautaro’s services, but his agent Beto Yaque made it clear he won’t be leaving Inter anytime soon.

“Lautaro is happy at Inter and will renew his contract with the club soon,” he told Calciomercato.it.

“If there are a lot of clubs tracking him that’s a positive on a professional level, because that means he is doing a lot of good work.

“However today, I repeat, he is tied to the Nerazzurri and he is happy where he is.”

Antonio Conte’s arrival has resulted in Lautaro featuring regularly as a starter, and Yaque believes there is still more to come from his client.

“I think that Conte’s arrival has strengthened him [Lautaro] on a physical and tactical level,” he added.

“He has improved in several ways, especially in terms of his fitness and power. He’s always had a lot of conviction on the field, even though anything can happen on the pitch.

“He played well against Barcelona and Juventus, though it’s a shame they couldn’t win. However they were two important matches on a personal level as it raises his profile and helps him grow.

“A player can improve at any age. Perhaps he has to learn how to manage a game, as young players have a lot of energy but sometimes don’t know how to dispense it.

“Lautaro is a smart player and knows how much more he has to do.”