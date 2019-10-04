Lautaro: Conte has changed Inter mentality

Inter striker Lautaro Martinez has heaped praise on coach Antonio Conte, stating the Italian has changed the mentality at the club.

The Nerazzurri currently sit atop the Serie A standings with 18 points from six matches, with the Argentine featuring in every match so far.

Along with getting more playing time than last season, Lautaro has credited Conte with changing Inter’s fortunes thanks to a new outlook.

“As soon as he arrived, Conte called and told me I was part of his project,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“I get on well with him. He wants us to work hard and with focus and intensity in training. Compared to last season he has brought a different mentality.

“Last season I had to adapt. I had hoped to play more, but for various reasons it wasn’t possible.

“Doing well with the national team helped me. Now I have more confidence in myself.”

Inter welcome Juventus to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday, and Lautaro is aware of the risks the Bianconeri pose.

“They have several quality players,” he added. “We all know Cristiano Ronaldo.

“He is a star like [Lionel] Messi, he can change the match in an instant.

“However we must not focus on him solely. It will be a tough match, just like the one against Barcelona.”