Lautaro leads Inter to Dortmund victory

Lautaro Martinez was the hero for Inter as he helped the Nerazzurri beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Wednesday evening.

The Argentine opened the scoring midway through the first half, and Antonio Candreva then sent the Meazza wild with a late second which secured the three points.

It was Lautaro’s fourth goal in three games, and second in the Champions League this season and also made him Inter’s youngest ever player to score in two consecutive Champions League matches since Obafemi Martins in 2005.

It was also the first goal Dortmund have conceded in the Champions League this season, as they also suffered their first defeat in Group D.

As a result, Inter are now level on four points with the Germans, three behind leaders Barcelona.

At the start of the first half neither side could get a foothold on the game, with both unable to trouble the respective opposition goalkeepers.

Then a lovely ball over the top from Stefan De Vrij broke the offside trap and found Lautaro who controlled and stroked the ball home.

On the stroke of half time Jadon Sancho got in on goal and his shot from a tight angle was stopped by Samir Handanovic.

After the break, Antonio Candreva received the ball just inside the Dortmund box, managed to spin but his shot went over the bar.

Dortmund pressed Inter and had them pinned back for long spells in the second half, and Julian Brandt went close with what looked like an innocuous shot from 18 yards, but is needed good reactions from Handanovic.

Meanwhile at the other end, an excellent first touch from Lautaro took him in behind the Dortmund defence but his strike was saved by Roman Burki.

A poor pass from Diego Godin put Marcelo Brozovic in trouble leading to Sancho receiving the ball six yards out, but he couldn’t get it out of his feet and a weak shot was blocked by the Croatian before being cleared.

Then with 10 minutes left youngster Sebastiano Esposito broke clear of the Dortmund defence and as he entered the penalty area, Mats Hummels lunged for the ball and brought the 17-year-old down. Referee Gary Beswick had no choice but to point to the spot.

Lautaro stepped up, but the penalty was saved by Burki, with Esposito fluffing the rebound.

However, with one minute left to play a swift counter attack from Inter led to Candreva bearing down on goal and smashing past Burki to make sure of the three points.