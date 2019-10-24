Lazio fans march through Glasgow while engaging in fascist salutes

Lazio fans were videoed walking through Glasgow making fascist salutes ahead of their Europa League meeting with Celtic.

The Roman club’s ultras have long had a reputation for engaging in these activities, and dozens of their fans were caught on camera in Scotland.

Seen on Buchanan Street in the centre of Glasgow a number of passers by looked shocked by what they were seeing, while others kept moving without paying them much notice.

Twitter user @PlaydirtyRavz posted a video on their account of the incident.

Hitler youth aka Lazio fans invading Glasgow @EuropaLeague pic.twitter.com/xj6sG2DrW8 — Ravz (@PlaydirtyRavz) October 24, 2019

It’s far from their first unsavoury incident. Recently, they were condemned for plastering stickers depicting Anne Frank as a Roma supporter in the Giallorossi’s Curva Sud at the Stadio Olimpico, while their own Curva Nord was serving an enforced closure for a prior incident of racism.

“We have given lots of information to our supporters,” club chief Nicolo D’Angelo had said ahead of the trip, “we couldn’t be more clear.

“Unfortunately, we still have a minority of fans who believe it’s acceptable to give the salute and to make racist comments.

“This is unacceptable and no longer tolerable. We want there to be a healthy relationship with the fans, not this relationship, which has been spoiled for so many years.”