Lazio hand Torino a thumping

Lazio took momentum from their last-minute win at Fiorentina on Sunday and sent Torino packing from the Stadio Olimpico empty-handed having been on a end of a 4-0 hammering.

Francesco Acerbi opened the scoring 25 minutes into the game, but things soon went from bad to worse for Toro.

Ciro Immobile doubled the Biancocelesti’s lead just eight minutes later to pull clear of Giorgio Chinaglia in fourth in the list of the club’s all-time top goalscorers, and he was allowed to add another from the penalty spot in the 70th minute after Nicolas Nkoulou had been sent off.

The Granata’s night hadn’t finished worsening though and Andrea Belotti put into his own goal in the last minute.