Lazio pull off comeback for the ages to draw Atalanta thriller

Lazio came back from three goals down to draw 3-3 with Atalanta at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday in a remarkable battle between two rivals in Serie A’s race for European football.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s high-flying side were 3-0 up before half-time thanks to a Luis Muriel brace and Alejandro Gomez strike.

But Lazio hit back after the break through a Ciro Immobile penalty and Joaquin Correa screamer in the space of a minute, before Immobile levelled from the spot in stoppage time to complete the comeback.

Lazio were cut open at will in the first half and had no answer to the onslaught in a dismal display that saw them loudly jeered off the pitch by their own supporters at the interval.

Simone Inzaghi made two changes at the break, bringing on Danilo Cataldi and Patric for Marco Parolo and Adam Marusic, and his side responded with a completely transformed display that eventually earned them a point.