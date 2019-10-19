Lazio v Atalanta: Official Line-Ups

Lazio welcome Atalanta to the Stadio Olimpico as Serie A returns following the international break.

Atalanta have won their last two Serie A meetings against Lazio, but haven’t managed three in a row against the Biancocelesti since 1990.

Lazio though are imperious at the Olimpico and have found the net in each of their 17 Serie A home games, their longest run in the competition since 2002.

Lazio: Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Parolo, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Correa, Immobile

Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Palomino, Masiello; Hateboer, Freuler, Pasalic, Gosens; Malinovskyi; Gomez, Muriel