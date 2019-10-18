Lazio v Atalanta: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

The Serie A season returns after the international break, with the first fixture seeing Lazio take on Atalanta at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday afternoon at 15:00.

PROBABLE FORMATIONS

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Parolo, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Correa, Immobile.

Suspended: Lucas.

Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Gollini; Toloi, Kjaer, Palomino; Hateboer, de Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Gomez; Ilicic, Muriel.

Unavailable: Zapata.

KEY STATISTICS

– Atalanta have won their last two Serie A meetings against Lazio, last winning three in a row against them in 1990.

– Atalanta have found the net in their last three Serie A away meetings against Lazio, having gone goalless in 10 of their previous 13.

– Lazio have not had the same result consecutively across their last 18 Serie A matches; the last time they did so was back in March (two wins), in the streak W7 D4 L7.

– Lazio have found the net in each of their 17 Serie A home games: their longest run in the competition since 2002 (18 in a row).

– Atalanta have 16 points after seven Serie A matchdays, their best haul at this stage of the competition.

– Atalanta have won each of their first four Serie A away games this season, a record for them in the competition. The have never won five in a row on the road.

– Atalanta already have four players to have scored 3+ goals in Serie A this season, two more than any other side (Inter, Napoli, Roma and Sassuolo have two).

– No side has scored more goals than Lazio have in the opening 15 minutes (two) and in the last 15 minutes of play in Serie A this season (three).

– Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has scored three Serie A goals against Atalanta; against no other side has he scored more in the competition.

– Atalanta’s Robin Gosens has scored three goals in Serie A this season (equalling his record in a single Serie A campaign, three in 2018/19). He has found the net in his last two league games and could score in three in a row for the first time in the competition.