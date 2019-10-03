Lazio v Rennes: Official Line-Ups

Lazio welcome Rennes to the Stadio Olimpico for their Europa League Group E, Matchday 2 encounter.

Lazio fell to a 2-1 defeat to Cluj in the opening round of matches, while M’Baye Niang’s penalty helped Rennes to a 1-1 draw at home to Scottish champions Celtic.

The clubs have never previously met in European competition, but Lazio have won ten of their 20 encounters with French team, including all of the last three.

Lazio: Strakosha; Vavro, Acerbi, Bastos; Lazzari, Parolo, Cataldi, Berisha, Lulic; Caicedo, Immobile

Rennes: Mendy; Da Silva, Gnagnon, Morel; Traore, Grenier, Martin, Camavinga, Doumbia; Tait, Niang