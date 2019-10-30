Lazio v Torino: Official Line-Ups

Lazio will be aiming for back-to-back wins when they host Torino at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Wednesday evening.

This match should guarantee goals with the Aquile scoring in all of their their last 11 encounters against the Granata in Serie A whereas Toro have conceded in 12 of their last 13 Serie A matches.

Triumphing at home for Lazio looks the most likely outcome as Torino have struggled recently on their travels.

The Torinese side have won only one of their last 15 away matches against the Biancocelesti in Serie A, with the last win in Rome coming in 2017 ending 3-1 to the Granata, they have lost their last three Serie A games away, and have not won in the last four rounds in Italy’s top flight.

Lazio: Strakosha; Patric, Acerbi, Radu; Marusic, Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Immobile, Caicedo

Torino: Sirigu; Izzo, Nkoulou, Lyanco; De Silvestri, Baselli, Meite, Lukic, Laxalt; Zaza, Belotti