Lazio v Torino: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

After getting back to winning ways n Florence, Lazio aim to maintain the momentum on Wednesday night at the Stadio Olimpico (21:00 kick off) against Torino.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Marusic, Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Correa, Immobile.

Unavailable: Proto, Vavro.

Torino (3-5-2): Sirigu; Izzo, Nkoulou, Lyanco; De Silvestri, Baselli, Rincon, Meité, Ansaldi; Belotti, Zaza.

Unavailable: Berenguer.

KEY STATISTICS

– Lazio have scored in all their last 11 encounters against Torino in Serie A, losing only two games during this run (W5 D4).

– Torino have won only one of their last 15 away games against Lazio in the top flight (3-1 in 2017) – Lazio have won six encounters in this run and drawn eight.

– Torino are winless in their last four Serie A games (D2 L2); they last went five in a row without a single win in the competition in May 2018.

– Torino are unbeaten in their five Serie A encounters played on Wednesday under Walter Mazzarri (W3 D2), scoring two goals on average in such games during this period.

– Torino have lost their last three Serie A encounters away from home, failing to score in two of those matches – the last time they lost four consecutive away matches in the competition came back in October 2015, under Giampiero Ventura.

– Torino have conceded in 12 of their last 13 Serie A games, keeping a clean sheet only against Napoli (20 goals in total conceded during this period, 1.5 per match on average).

– Torino have scored the most goals from crosses in Serie A this season (four) – indeed, they are one of only two sides yet to concede a goal in this manner (alongside Cagliari).

– Lazio’s Ciro Immobile (10 goals and 4 assists) has been directly involved in the most goals among the Top-5 European Leagues in 2019/20 (14).

– Immobile scored 27 goals in 47 appearances for Torino in Serie A: with the Granata, he had his highest shot conversion rate (19.6%) in the top-5 European Leagues, among the six clubs for which he played for (in Serie A, Bundesliga and Liga).

– Torino’s Simone Zaza has scored each of his last five Serie A goals in home matches: he last scored an away league goal in September 2018, against Chievo.