Lazovic stunner halts Parma’s streak

STADIO ENNIO TARDINI (Parma) – Parma’s impressive recent run came to an end on Tuesday evening as a fine Darko Lazovic strike proved enough for Hellas Verona to leave Emilia-Romanga with three points.

It was always going to be tight, given Verona have never conceded a Serie A goal on a Tuesday night, the visitors had only won one of their previous seven top-flight games in Parma and the hosts had won just one of their last seven against the Veronese.

Roberto D’Aversa needed his chosen XI to deliver as well with him being able to name just six substitutes for the second game running due to the plague of injuries currently hitting their squad and two of those were born this century in Andrea Adorante and Drissa Camara.

But the hosts struggled to get going early on and they were punished in an emphatic manner. Lazovic didn’t need a second invitation to shoot as he thumped a 20-yard strike into Luigi Sepe’s top corner just ten minutes in.

Parma didn’t wake for another 15 minutes and it was no surprise that their attacking threats came whenever Dejan Kulusevski or Yann Karamoh were in possession. The Swede created a chance for the latter, which ended in Gervinho heading wide.

Juraj Kucka tried his luck from range to no success before Sepe was called into action to deny Marash Kumbulla’s near-post header doubling the Mastini’s lead.

Kulusevski has more assists than any other teenager in Europe’s top-five leagues and he should have been allowed to add another when he slipped Gervinho through but the Ivorian crashed his close-range effort off the bar.

Lazovic might have doubled his tally and Verona’s lead midway through the second half. He found himself free at the back post and on the end of a cross from the right. As it fell he looked to pick his spot back towards the far corner but his attempt went wide.

Marco Silvestri had to stretch to turn a Karamoh shot behind in the last ten minutes and a Hernani freekick was deflected over.

There were some more unsavoury moments before the end though. Miguel Veloso went to ground with Parma on the attack. The Crociati were within their rights to play on and did. Eventually Veloso got to his feet, the ball came his way and he thumped it out of play to be treated and then hobbled off. Parma took their throw in and Karamoh won a corner. While readying to take it, a handful of visiting players charged at him in fury, prompting clearly audible monkey chants from the 1,000 away fans at the other end.